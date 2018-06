Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has welcomed the decision of Pakistan and India to ensure peace on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

“While it’s a welcome development that both India and Pakistan have agreed to ensure peace on LoC inside Kashmir Indian forces are creating havoc in south Kashmir ransacking apple orchards, houses and even desecrating graveyards!,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted.—KMS