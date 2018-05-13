Mirwaiz visits families of Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday visited the residences of a militant and a civilian in Downtown Srinagar who were killed by government forces last weekend.

Mirwaiz, who was released from house detention today morning, drove towards residences of militant Fayaz Ahmad Hamal at Khanqah-e-Moula and civilian Adil Ahmad Yadoo at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar city, said his spokesperson.

He said Mirwaiz offered prayers for the slain at their residences and also condoled with the bereaved families. Hamal was killed last weekend in a gunfight with forces at Chattabal area of Srinagar along with his two accomplices, while Yadoo was mowed down by a police vehicle in Noorbagh.—GK