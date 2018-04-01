Mirwaiz visits Aali Kadal fire victims

SRINAGAR : Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday visited Budgair Aali Kadal area of Downtown where eight houses were gutted in a fire incident on Friday.

Expressing shock and grief over the damage worth crores of rupees caused by the blaze, Mirwaiz stressed on the immediate rehabilitation of all the fire victims.

Mirwaiz expressed his sympathy with the affected families and assured them all the possible help through Daarul Khair institution.

“Natural calamities can’t be prevented and we should remain steadfast on such occasions and tie our hope with Almighty Allah,” Mirwaiz said urging well-off families of Kashmir especially Downtown to come forward and to help the fire victims of Aali Kadal.

“Many residents complained to Mirwaiz that the area housed a full-fledged fire station since past many decades but it was shifted without any justification by the government. Now vast area is without an emergency fire station which poses a big threat to entire locality which is congested residential structures. The locals also told Mirwaiz that the Government’s all claims of decongesting the area and widening the road have proved to be hollow,” Hurriyat (M) spokesperson said in a statement.

Mirwaiz also visited the residence of Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari who recently returned from New Delhi after undergoing a liver transplant surgery. Mirwaiz inquired about the well being of Masroor Abbas and wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, APHC paid glorious tributes to frontline leader Ashfaq Majeed Wani on his 28th martyrdom anniversary. “Wani was a braveheart , educated and a committed person who spent his entire life for the great and sacred cause of Kashmirs freedom despite facing tough situations,” spokesperson said.

“Wani remained steadfast and didn’t compromise on his principles. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for a great cause and it’s the primary responsibility of people and leadership to safeguard and to take the mission of martyrs forward,” he added.

Orignally published by NNI