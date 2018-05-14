Mirwaiz urges Delhi to shun its military approach on Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged New Delhi to shun its military approach and accept the ground realities to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq chaired a meeting of his party, Awami Action Committee (AAC), to finalise the programme for the upcoming Martyrs’ Week, observed by the Hurriyat forum and AAC every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal of May 21, 1990.

The meeting finalized the preparations for the 28th martyrdom anniversaries of founder of AAC and the beloved religious and political leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and the martyrs of Hawal. Rich tributes were paid to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Today Kashmiris especially our youth continue to sacrifice their precious lives and these collective sacrifices made by people and leadership are our great asset which will be written in golden words in the history.” He said it is responsibility of the people of Kashmir to protect and safeguard these sacrifices and to remain steadfast towards the final goal. “New Delhi must acknowledge the aspirations of people and shun its militaristic approach against peace-loving Kashmiris and start a meaningful process for the resolution of the dispute,” he said.

Announcing the programme for Martyrs’ Week, the Mirwaiz said on May 16, recitation of Quran and Qirat competition will be organized by Anjuman-Auqaf Jamia Masjid. “On May 17, a seminar will be held at Rajbagh, Srinagar. On May 18 a free medical camp will be organised by AAC at Jamia Masjid.” On May 19, he added, a seminar will be organised by Anjuman-e- Nusrat-ul-Islam in Rajouri Kadal. On May 20, a rally will be taken out by AAC workers after Zuhr prayers from party headquarters.

On May 21 (Monday), Mirwaiz said, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, a complete shutdown will be observed across Kashmir in memory of Shaheed-e-Milat, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat, martyrs of Hawal massacre and all the martyrs of Kashmir.

“A congregational gathering to pay tributes to martyrs will be held at Martyrs’ Graveyard, Eidgah, where the JRL will address the people, offer special Fateha and take a pledge to take the mission of martyrs towards its accomplishment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited the residences of martyred youth, Fayaz Ahmad Hamal at Khanqah-e-Moula and Aadil Ahmad Yadoo at Fateh Kadal in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.—KMS