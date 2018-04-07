Mirwaiz thanks Pakistan for expressing solidarity with IOK people

Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has thanked the government and people of Pakistan for observing April 6 (Friday) as a day of solidarity with the oppressed people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under continued house arrest in Srinagar since last Sunday in a statement asked Pakistan to intensify its campaign of making the world community aware of the Kashmiris’ genuine political struggle.

The Mirwaiz also urged the country to influence the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), European Union, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies across the globe to play their role in mitigating the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He appealed to Pakistan to create an opinion across the globe so that the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the puppet authorities’ action of caging the pro-freedom leaders, disallowing congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, and turning entire downtown and other parts of Srinagar into a military garrison. He said that the repeated curbs reflected the frustration of the puppet rulers, who had accepted defeat at the hands of people’s resilience.

The Mirwaiz termed the wave of killings and repression carried out by the Indian forces as the worst form of state terrorism. He said, the forces’ personnel are selectively killing the Kashmiri youth to intimidate and silence all voices in Kashmir that are demanding their inalienable right to self-determination but the fact remains that all these steps are destined to fail in breaking people’s resolve.

The Mirwaiz said, India can delay the resolution of the Kashmir dispute but cannot deny it. “New Delhi should read the writing on the wall which clearly reads that generation next of Kashmir is all the more committed to strive for the realisation of its fundamental right and will definitely achieve it,” he added.

Orignally published by INP