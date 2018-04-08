Mirwaiz thanks Pakistan for expressing solidarity with IOK people

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has thanked the government and people of Pakistan for observing April 6 (Friday) as a day of solidarity with the oppressed people of the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under continued house arrest in Srinagar since last Sunday in a statement asked Pakistan to intensify its campaign of making the world community aware of the Kashmiris’ genuine political struggle and the brutalities being committed by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir to suppress it.

The Mirwaiz also urged the country to influence the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), European Union, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies across the globe to play their role in mitigating the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir and to seek an end to the killing of youth, arrests and detentions, caging of resistance leadership and immediate rollback of black laws in the territory. He appealed to Pakistan to create an opinion across the globe so that the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the puppet authorities’ action of caging the pro-freedom leaders, disallowing congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, and turning entire downtown and other parts of Srinagar into a military garrison. He said that the repeated curbs reflected the frustration of the puppet rulers, who had accepted defeat at the hands of people’s resilience.—KMS