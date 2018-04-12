Mirwaiz terms CASOs as ‘Operation Wipe Out’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while terming the cordon and search operations launched by the Indian forces as “Operation Wipe Out”, has appealed to the United Nations and international community to step in as situation in the territory is terrible.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, it’s not an operation all out, but operation wipe out launched by Indian state as 13-year-old Bilal along with two others fell victim to the forces’ bullets in Kulgam.

“Injured at hospitals battling for life and limb with pellets injuries threatening eyesights,” he tweeted. “Houses and shops are being blown up by explosives. I appeal UN and international community to step in as situation is dire,” he added.—KMS