Mirwaiz: Talks on Kashmir must be result-oriented

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcoming the UN Secretary General’s statement has called for initiation of result-oriented dialogue over Jammu and Kashmir to pave the way for peace in the South Asian region.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq In a statement in Srinagar said, from the beginning this has been the stand of the Hurriyat that Kashmir is a political and human issue, which cannot be resolved through the military might.

UN chief Antonio Guterres had asked India and Pakistan to address their outstanding issues through talks amidst heightened tensions along the borders.

“The Hurriyat believes that for a solution to Kashmir dispute, there is a dire need for a result-oriented dialogue process, which will pave the way for peace in the region and help in clearing the clouds of war and overcome the insecurity “, Mirwaiz said.

Senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement also welcomed the UN Chief’s statement where he urged India and Pakistan to hold a dialogue.—KMS