Mirwaiz sets up relief camp to help Shopian massacre sympathisers

Srinagar

On the direction of incarcertated Awami Action Committee (AAC) President and APHC Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Frooq a relief camp was set up at SMHS hospital here in which food and other essentials of life are being provided to the people attending to hundreds of injured admitted in SMHS after Shopian massacre.

The relief camp was jointly set up by the AAC and Darul Khair ouside the hospital in Old City.

Youth of AAC and Darul Khair provided round-the-clock voluntary services distributing water bottles and food packs on large scale outside of the hospital. Interned Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has further directed the workers and helping hands of ACC to give full assistance and help to the injured persons and their attendants.

On Sunday 20 persons were massacred by the Indian forces during Shopian gunfight. Twelve of them belonged to Shopian.—Twitter