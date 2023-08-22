In response to the false claim made by occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was free and can go anywhere, the Mirwaiz has served a legal notice to the authorities demanding his release. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been restricted to his home for the last four years at his Nigeen residence on the outskirts of Srinagar city. He has sent the legal notice to IIIOJK chief secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta through his counsel Nazir Ahmad Ronga.

Ronga has said that his client is the leading religious and Islamic figure of Jammu and Kashmir and is a scholar and preacher known for his integrity and humanity, who preaches the message of peace and love, strengthening of brotherhood and communal harmony.

His endeavours to promote good over bad, and eradicate evil and malice are well acknowledged. “My client has been detained illegally without serving any order of detention upon him. He is not allowed to move outside his residence, as a large contingent of police personnel has been deployed therein to curb his movement.—KMS