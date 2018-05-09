srinagar

Mirwaiz remembers victims of Khanyar massacre Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday remembered the victims of Khanyar massacre who were killed on this day in 1991.

Fateh Khwani was held for the slain persons at Mazar-e-Shuhada Khanyar.

“Kashmir today remembers the Martyrs of #KhanyarMassacre. 27 years ago on this day government forces resorted to indiscriminate firing leaving 25 Kashmiris dead on spot and dozens seriously wounded!Fathekhwani held today at Mazar-e-Shohda Khanyar,” Mirwaiz said on Twitter.

According to a petition filed before the State Human Rights Commission states that on May 8, 1991, when a peaceful procession carrying bodies of persons killed in government forces’ firing in Dachigam and Saida Kadal localities, were being brought for burial, the government forces deployed at Khanyar opened fire on the mourners and killed 22 unarmed civilians, while injuring more than 52 others.—GK