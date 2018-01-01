Mirwaiz for rehabilitation of fire victims

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited Tarabal, Bul Bul Lanker areas of Srinagar to express sympathies with people whose houses were gutted in devastating fire incidents.

Mirwaiz on the occasion took stock of the damage and expressed solidarity with the affected families. He while stressing the need for immediate rehabilitation of the affectees who lost their shelters, philanthropists to take helping measures so that the victims could be able to overcome their miseries.

Mirwaiz also visited Masjid Owaisi Karni (RA) Nowpora which was gutted in devastating fire on 10 December. He visited the shine of Hazrat Bul Bul Shah and the grave of first Muslim Sultan Renchan Shah and offered Fateha.—KMS