Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD :The authorities in occupied Kashmir have placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest in Srinagar.

A spokesman for the forum in a statement in Srinagar said that a posse of Indian policemen arrived at the Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz, today, and placed him under detention. He said that the Mirwaiz was scheduled to deliver a sermon on the occasion of Aashura and pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala at Alam Sahib in Narwara area of Srinagar, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement paying glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions said that their great sacrifice infused new life to Islam. He said that despite being far less in number, up against a mighty enemy, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) fought courageously with faith and conviction along with his companions till his last breath to uphold the great principles of Islam which he stood by.

The Mirwaiz said, the best tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the valiant martyrs of Karbala is to keep their legacy of defending the truth and Haq alive, at all costs. “Islam teaches us never to surrender or bow before evil and injustice but instead fight to defend the right cause,” he said.

“For us, the people of Jammu and Kashmir struggling for the just cause, the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) carries a special message; it tells us to stand firm and struggle in unison to achieve our just goal and have faith in almighty Allah’s benevolence,” he added.

