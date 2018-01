ISLAMABAD :Puppet authorities,in Indian occupied Kashmir, placed senior resistance leader and Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, today. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that he had been put under house arrest again.Restrictions on the movement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were lifted only three days ago.

Orignally published by APP