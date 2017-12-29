Mirwaiz, others detained in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD :Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and many other Hurriyat leaders in Indian occupied Kashmir, were detained by the Indian authorities in held Srinagar and other areas of the territory. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was scheduled to address a religious gathering at Dastgeer Sahab (RA) shrine at Khanyar in Srinagar. However, the authorities placed him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in the annual Urs of Sufi saint Syed, Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA). The authorities also arrested Hurriyat leaders including Bilal Ahmad Sidduiqui, Omar Aadil Dar, Molvi Bashir Irfani and Zafar Akbar Butt.

Orignally published by APP