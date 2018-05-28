Mirwaiz, others condemn police action at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited SMHS hospital to inquire about the health of the people injured in police action on worshipers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “ I was deeply saddened to see the injured writhing in pain with most having pellet wounds in their eyes! How cruel and heartless are the agents of rulers that they asked to fire pellets through gaps in the closed doors of the mosque! Devilish!”

Condemning the police action, Dukhtaran-e-Millat in a statement said, “The troops have always targeted this historic place and people praying there. Friday’s brutality was yet another barbaric act that was perpetrated inside this biggest Masjid of the Valley.”

“It only shows the Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a police state and the police have been let loose to do anything. It seems that police has been asked do anything to silence people,” the DeM said.

The High Court Bar Association its statement said the pellets were not only fired by the troops on the people who were outside the mosque but also on those, who were inside the mosque, as a result of which, many people inside the mosque got injured and their blood splattered on the floor of the mosque.

“…these forces have used such methods against the people just to harass and humiliate them and prevent them from offering their prayers in the mosque,” the Bar spokesperson said adding the deployment of forces around Jamia Masjid has created a sense of fear among traders as well as shopkeepers.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its statement also condemned the use of force on worshipers at Jamia Masjid. It said, “The KCCI fails to understand as to why the administration deployed troops at a place of worship where a large number of people gather peacefully to offer prayers.”—KMS