Mirwaiz, others condemn civilian’s killing in Kulgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the killing of a 20-year-old youth, Khalid Ahmad Dar, in the firing of Indian troops in Kulgam district.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Khalid was shot in his chest by the troops at Khudwani in Kulgam district. He said, people who protest against Indian army’s search operations and the use of force are responded with lethal pellets and bullets.

“The bloodbath of Kashmiri youth continues unabated under one pretext or another by the forces while human rights organizations, civil society, peace activists and humanists in India and outside are observing a criminal silence on it.”

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum while paying tributes to three youth, martyred by the troops in Badgam and Islamabad districts said, “Kashmiri youth are offering priceless sacrifices for a great cause and their sacrifices are the assets of the Kashmir struggle and it’s the collective responsibility of people and the leadership to safeguard these sacrifices.”

“People of Kashmir and the resistance leadership need to remain steadfast to ensure that the mission of martyrs is accomplished,” the Hurriyat forum said in a statement issued in Srinagar.

“Instead of resolving Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of people of Kashmir, India has adopted an oppressive and stubborn approach, muzzling genuine voices by use of military might chocking all space for peaceful resistance. As there is no end to atrocities and persecution being inflicted upon the common people especially the youth currently in the form of cordon and search operations, the youth feel frustrated and pushed to wall and left with no choice other than to pick up arms as a means of resistance,” the statement added.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including JKLF-R, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen and Peoples Freedom League in their separate statements also paid tributes to Chadoora martyrs. They termed the sacrifices of the youth as a precious asset of the Kashmir freedom movement.—KMS