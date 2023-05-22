Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone remembered on their anniversaries

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has eulogized the sacrifices of prominent Kashmiri leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and the martyrs of Hawal on their mar-tyrdom anniversaries, today.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was mar-tyred by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. On the same day, sev-enty mourners were killed when Indian troops re-sorted to indiscriminate firing on his funeral proces-sion in Hawal area of the Srinagar city. Twelve years later on this day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was assassinated by unknown attackers when he was returning after addressing a gathering at the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar.

APHC-AJK and Kashmir Liberation Commis-sion AJK (KLCAJK) jointly organized a seminar in Kashmir house Islamabad to pay tributes to promi-nent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries, today.

APHC-AJK leaders, including Convener Meh-mood Ahmed Saghar, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Faiz Naqshbandi, Altaf Hussain Wani, Abdul Rashid Turabi, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Najeebul Gafoor, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, former president of AJK Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan and Director of Kashmir Liberation Commission Afsar Khan and others addressed the seminar.

The speakers addressing the seminar said Mir-waiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone are the heroes of Kashmiris. They said India is victimizing the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders for challenging its illegal occupation of their homeland. They added that the Kashmiri people will continue the mission of their martyrs till the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.

The speakers said that the people of Kashmir would always remember the services of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the liberation, development and secure future of Kashmir. They said that both Hurri-yat leaders fought tirelessly for the liberation of Kashmir amidst all the machinations, oppression and tyranny of India.

The speakers maintained that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq worked hard for the propagation of Islam and his teachings would always remain a beacon for the religious, intellectual and ideological training of the Kashmiri people. They said that Khawaja Abdul Ghani was a shining star who emerged as an effective voice of freedom against India and a true leader of the Kashmiri people in the political and social arena.—KMS