Mirwaiz, Malik detained

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities placed under house arrest the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and arrested the Chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, today.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that he had been put under house arrest again.

Restrictions on the movement of the Mirwaiz were lifted only three days ago.

The authorities arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik from party office at Aabi Guzar and lodged him at Srinagar Central Jail .—KMS