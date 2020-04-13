Mirwaiz listed among 500 most influential Muslims of world

SRINAGAR For the sixth consecutive year Kashmir’s chief cleric and Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been listed among world’s most 500 influential Muslims. The list of the world’s most 500 influential Muslims for the year 2020 is compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan, an international Islamic non-governmental organisation w as released this week. From scientists, to artists, to kings, ‘The Muslim 500’ list of the world’s most influential Muslims was released this week. The 500 Most Influential Muslims have been put in 13 categories of influence. Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan has been chosen as ‘Man of the Year’ while US Congress woman Rashida Talib has been selected as ‘Women of the Year’ Scholarly, Political, Administration of Religious Affairs, Preachers and Spiritual Guides, Philanthropy/Charity and Development, Social Issues, Business, Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, Qur’an Reciters, Media, Celebrities and Sports Stars fill up the list. ‘Dr Umar Farooq inherited the 14th Mirw aiz (Kashmiri term for traditional preacher of Muslims in Kashmir) in 1990 at the age of 17 after the assassination of his father. At the young age of 20 he became chairman and founder of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a grassroots coalition of pro-freedom parties in Jammu & Kashmir. He has raised the Kashmiri problem at the UN, the EU parliament and the IOC advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized reads The Muslim 500. Presently Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house arrest since August 5 2019, Mirwaiz holds many designations which includes, Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, President Mutahida Majlis Ulama, Patron Nusratul Islam, Chairman Awami Action Committee and Patron Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil.—SABAH