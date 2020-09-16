Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat surprised over Indian claim about house arrests

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the statement made in the Indian Parliament by the government that no one is under house arrest is strange, surprising and based on fabrication.

The Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has been under house detention since 5th August 2019. “On that day police vehicles were parked on both the gates of his house’s compound and since then he is not allowed to move out,” it said, adding that if the Mirwaiz is not under house arrest then why is he not allowed to move out of his house?

The statement pointed out that since August last year, the Mirwaiz has not even been allowed to go to Jamia Masjid Srinagar from the pulpit of which he delivers the weekly Friday sermon and leads the Juma prayers.

The Hurriyat said that the Mirwaiz should be allowed to move out and all restrictions on his movement and communication should be immediately withdrawn. It said that all the Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in jails of IIOJK and India should also be released.

The Hurriyat said that while the culprits of the recent killing of three innocent labourers in Shopian fake encounter had still not been brought to book, another 24-year-old youth, Irfan Ahmed Dar was murdered in custody by the Indian police in Sopore. It said that the cold-blooded murder of Irfan, who was arrested on Monday night and taken into police custody, was extremely sad and disturbing.

The Hurriyat said the extrajudicial killings by the Indian forces that keep on taking place in the territory at regular intervals to sustain the atmosphere of fear among people are condemnable.

It appealed to the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of these brazen human rights violations and bring the culprits to book.

The Hurriyat also denounced the assault on local journalists by the Indian police while they were discharging their professional duties in Kakapora area of Pulwama, the other day.—KMS