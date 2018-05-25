Mirwaiz leads anti-India rally in Srinagar

UNMOGIP urged to help ease tension along LoC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a forceful anti-India and pro-freedom rally was held in Srinagar, today, which was led by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The rally was held in Wanganpora area of the city with full-throated slogans like “We Want Freedom” and “Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan”. It was organized to protest against the killing, nocturnal raids and arrest of youth by the Indian forces. A large number of women participated in the rally.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the prolonged detention of Hurriyat activist, Maulana Sarjan Barkati who is languishing in an Indian jail since 2016. He urged the world human rights organizations including International Committee of Red Cross to impress upon India to release Barkati, at the earliest.

Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public meeting in Pahalgam said that the Kashmir dispute had become a flash point, which could endanger peace in South Asia. He urged the international community to put pressure on India to settle the lingering dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Democratic Freedom Party General Secretary, Muhammad Abdullah Tari in a statement in Srinagar urged the UN Military Observers’ Group in India and Pakistan to play its role in easing tension between Pakistan and India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement demanded impartial investigation into all incidents of indiscriminate firing by Indian troops on civilians including the recent one in Shopian.

The puppet authorities have moved High Court of the occupied territory against the grant of bail to Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and other party leaders in order to prolong their illegal detention.

In an apparent swipe at Indian government, former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha addressing a function in New Delhi said, the muscular policy of Narendra Modi government on Kashmir is brainless. He asked India to hold talks with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute.—KMS