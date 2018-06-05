Mirwaiz lambasts biased, shallow Indian media

Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has lambasted the Indian media for its shallowness and frustration and for unleashing propaganda against Hurriyat leadership.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar bashed the Indian media for misquoting a Kashmiri youth, Sheikh Irfan, to malign the pro-freedom leadership. “Indian media repeatedly exposes its shallowness and frustration! The youth of Kashmir like Irfan Sheikh who are at the forefront of the freedom movement, giving immense sacrifices, have every right to question their leadership,” he said.

The Mirwaiz condemned the New Delhi-based media terming the misinterpretation of the video as deplorable. “It is deplorable that this boy is being made a tool by this insensitive media in a vicious propaganda campaign.”

The youth Sheikh Irfan also condemned the Indian media for taking his words out of context. “Indian media had edited the video to their taste, it was a conversation not a small clip,” he said.

Sheikh Irfan said that he considered Hurriyat as his family. “I can never say anything against Hurriyat or any of its members, they are like a family to me, they are our representatives,” he added.