Mirwaiz inquires after Yasin Malik at Soura hospital in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD :The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, visited Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Indian occupied Kashmir and inquired after ailing Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended his wishes to Muhammad Yasin Malik and prayed for his speedy recovery. It is to mention here that the health of JKLF Chairman had deteriorated during his illegal detention at Srinagar Central Jail. He was shifted to Soura Medical Institute on Thursday after he complained of the blockage of the urinary tract.

Orignally published by APP