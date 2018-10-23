Mirwaiz hails Imran Khan’s statement on IOK killings

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has appreciated the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for condemning the killings in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet said, “People of Kashmir appreciate Pakistan’s concern, but to put an end to the appalling grind of repression and human rights abuses that Kashmiris are suffering at the hands of Indian state urgently requires Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more.”

The Mirwaiz urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Imran Khan In his tweet had expressed his serious concern and condemned the killings of innocent Kashmiris.

“I strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris in IOK by Indian forces. It is time India must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Imran Khan had written on his twitter handle.

The condemnation came after 10 Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian troops in Laroo area of Kulgam district in one single day on Sunday.

