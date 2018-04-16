Mirwaiz grieved over Kangan youth’s killing

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday expressed his grief over the death of Kangan youth who succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura hospital after battling with life for over two weeks.

Amir Lone who hailed from Chattergul Kangan village in Ganderbal district was injured in clashes with government forces on April 3.

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Mirwaiz wrote: “Deeply grieved as Aamir Lone(21) shot at by forces during Gowhars funeral at #Kangan succumbed to his injuries today after battling for life for 12 days .. we lost one more budding youth to Indian states aggressive military approach to deal with #Kashmir dissent !”

People in thousands were seen marching towards slain youth’s village to attend his funeral. Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani also addressed the mourners telephonically.

Authorities have suspended high speed Internet in the area, while all entry and exit routes to the area have been closed with forces personnel deployed in strength in the area to thwart civilian protests.—GK