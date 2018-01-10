Mirwaiz forum terms Mehbooba’s call for dialogue a drama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has termed the call for dialogue as a drama being enacted by the puppet rulers to divert the world’s attention from the deteriorating ground situation in the territory.

A spokesman for the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is the height of hypocrisy that, on one hand, the subservient partner of the authoritarian ruling regime, the PDP sermonises and uses sugar-coated terms of dialogue, reconciliation and mutual trust building among stakeholders for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and on the other hand, it deals with an iron fist.” The spokesman was referring to the statement of the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, in which she had asked for finding out the settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks.

The spokesman added that an effort was being made by the same rulers to inflict maximum pain on the people of Kashmir by caging, banning, barring and gagging every voice of dissent and disagreement and unleashing unprecedented oppression in the form of unabated human rights violations in the occupied territory. He said, at a time when resistance leadership continues to remain caged in their own homes or jails, a drama is being enacted to create confusion and to divert the attention from the deteriorating ground situation in Kashmir by talking about such looking good things like dialogue, which in reality have lost their meaning for the people.

The spokesman maintained that the people of Kashmir were wise enough to see through these gimmicks and won’t allow any conspiracy aimed at changing the basic discourse of the Kashmir dispute to succeed.

Denouncing the continued house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the spokesman said, “The decision to keep Mirwaiz forcibly confined to his house is a policy of political revenge and harassment.”—KMS