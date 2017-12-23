Mirwaiz denounces IoK authorities for locking down Jamia Masjid

ISLAMABAD :Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the puppet authorities of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) for locking down Jamia Masjid Srinagar for the 18th Friday, this year, and disallowing people from offering Juma prayers at the historic mosque.He said the authorities had sealed the Jamia Masjid on Friday to prevent people from assembling at the mosque and staging demonstrations on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik against recent killing of civilians by the Indian troops in the territory, The KMS Saturday reported. The Mirwaiz said the PDP-BJP dispensation even broke the record of Dogra regime. “The mosque was even closed on Jummat-ul-Wida (last Friday of Ramadan). It is a shame for the ruling class,” he added.He termed it a shameful operating procedure to impose restrictions and disallowing Muslims from offering congregational prayers. He said the pulpit of Jamia Masjid was the only place left out by the regime which represents the political aspirations of Kashmiris. “This regime wants to shutdown this place as well. We won’t let that happen. The pulpit of Jamia Masjid has always been representing political and socio-religious sentiments of Kashmiris,” he said.

Orignally published by APP