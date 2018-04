Srinagar

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned the arrest by police and armed forces a group of Kashmiri women who were going to offer condolences over Shopian massacre to bereaved families.

In his latest tweet Monday afternoon Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that on way to Shopian the arrest of over one dozen women of Dukhtaran-e-Millat by the army and police is most shameless act.—Agencies