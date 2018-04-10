Mirwaiz condemns lawyers’ attempt to block police challan

Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has severely condemned some lawyers for trying to stop Crime Branch officials from filing the charge-sheet against the culprits involved in rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua district of Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “What a shame! that some lawyers in Jammu prevented police from filing a charge-sheet in the heinous crime of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl child.”

He asked how low one could stoop to defend his prejudices and biases. “What’s worse is that they are supposed to represent law and justice,” the Mirwaiz added.

The 8-year old girl, Aasifa, was abducted, raped and murdered by a gang of Hindu Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Indian police and a former bureaucrat in a temple in Hiranagar area of Kathua district in January.

Orignally published by INP