Mirwaiz condemns biased screen media propaganda

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq lashed out at a section of TV channels for running a story based on a Kashmiri youth, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, whose video clip went viral a few days ago, questioning the Hurriyat leadership about the freedom movement.

Mirwaiz in a series of tweets said that the Indian media has repeatedly exposed their shallowness and frustration. He said that youth in Kashmir like Irfan have every right to question the leadership.

“Indian media repeatedly exposes their shallowness and frustration! The Youth of Kashmir like Irfan Sheikh who are at the forefront of the freedom movement, giving immense sacrifices, have every right to question their leadership and vent their emotions,” Mirwaiz tweeted.

In his another tweet, Mirwaiz said that the boy was used as a tool for the vicious propaganda campaign.

“It is deplorable that this boy is being made a tool by this insensitive media in a vicious propaganda campaign,” he tweeted.

In his third tweet, Mirwaiz said that this section of electronic media lives off spreading hate and propaganda about Kashmir.—RK