Mirwaiz concerned over Pak, India tension on LoC WB

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed concern over increasing tension between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC).

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that he was distressed to see bloodshed taking place on the LoC every day. He urged the two nuclear neighbours to give up confrontation and come on the table to resolve the Kashmir dispute once for all.

The Mirwaiz appealed to the Kashmiri Pandits to return to their homeland. “People of Kashmir will welcome them with warmth and open arms. The migration of Kashmiri Pandits is a human issue and it makes all Kashmiris sad that they are away from their motherland and yearn to come back,” he said.

“The Kashmiri Pandits are part of our joint ethos and culture and our common past and will always remain so. Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to Muslims and we want to share our future together.

Our demand for right of self- determination is for each inhabitant of Jammu and Kashmir and they have an equal right to have their say in its future dispensation,” he added.—KMS