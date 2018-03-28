Mirwaiz chairs APHC Executive Council meet

Ongoing repression across Kashmir denounced

Srinagar

A meeting of APHC’s Executive Council was held Tuesday at Hurriyat headquarters chaired by Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Miwaiz Umar Farooq during which discussions were held on the present political situation in Kashmir and the organisations issues.

As per the statement denounced the ongoing repression across the Kashmir including villages in the name of CASO under which people irrespective of their age are harassed, detained and tortured while as property worth lakhs is vandalised.

The meeting said that Kashmir is purely a political and human issue and every effort to muzzle or crush the genuine struggle of the peoples is destined to fail. The meeting said that the issue has to be resolved through a sustained dialogue with the active participation of India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir.

The meeting said the lakhs of forces present in Kashmir are enjoying impunity under the black laws like AFSPA under which heinous crimes and unabated human rights violations are being committed by the men in uniform as they are aware they won’t be held accountable in any way. The meeting said that people of Kashmir have been facing a wave of repression and atrocities and the hands of government forces and time has come the people of Kashmir will resist it with full determination.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the plight of hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside the state, including those illegally arrested by the NIA and lodged in Tihar jail which include Shabir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmed Fantosh, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nayeeem Ahmad Khan, businessman Zahoor Watali and others are meted with ill treatment and are denied proper medical aid and legal access.

They said majority of the prisoners serving detention are already suffering from multiple ailments and denying them the medical aid would endanger their lives.

The meeting termed the military approach adopted by New Delhi towards Kashmir as unfortunate stating that the leadership at the Delhi wants crush the genuine public sentiment in Kashmir through its military might as could be gauged by the policy GoI follows in Kashmir. The meeting also discussed ways to make the Hurriyat Conference more vibrant and active on social and political fronts and certain important decisions were taken in this regard.—RK