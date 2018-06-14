Mirwaiz asks people to observe Eid with simplicity

Srinagar

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged people to observe Eid with austerity. He will deliver Eid sermon on Eid Day at 9.00 a.m.in central Eidgah here, a related report said.

Addressing Wednesday one of the biggest religious gatherings in Kashmir on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr at Jamia Masjid here, Mirwaiz referring to the ongoing situation in Kashmir, appealed the people of Kashmir to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity.

“People need to think of the underprivileged, the poor, the orphans and the needy and share our celebration and happiness of the festival with them.

The message of Ramadhan of being sympathetic and concerned towards each other maintaining brotherhood and sacrificing for one another should be followed during the entire year so that reforms in society are brought in the real sense,” Mirwaiz said in his address.

Mirwaiz shed light on the significance of Laylat al-Qadr, the revolutionary revelation of the Holy Quran, and the message of Holy Quran and urged Muslims to adopt the Islamic way of life.

Terming the challenges and problems that the Muslim Ummah was caught in today as greatly being a result of deviation from the teachings of Holy Quran, he said “a flawed understanding of the message of Islam and following Islam as per convenience and sectarian leanings rather than in its spirit was responsible for the mess Muslims were entangled in worldwide.”

Stressing that the message of Quran and teachings of Islam will have be incorporated in our lives, Mirwaiz said “Muslims could not witness prosperity and peace unless we do not do so.”

“Introspection into our individual and collective life and interactions is needed on a regular basis to see where we stand and where we need to improve,” he said.

“Unity among Muslims is must for the supremacy of Islam prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous for all the martyrs of Kashmir and for the just struggle of Kashmiris to reach its goal,” Mirwaiz said. The live stream broadcast on Mirwaiz’s official Facebook was watched in various including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Turkey, US, UK.

Tens of thousands of devotees from across Kashmir including a large number of women participated in all night prayers and Zikr seeking forgiveness of Almighty and acceptance of their supplications.

They prayed for world peace and resolution of the grave problems that Muslims across the world are caught in.—GK