Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on Tuesday, hours ahead of his scheduled address on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

Reports said that the Mirwaiz was placed under detention at his Nigeen residence.

Mirwaiz delivers a sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in Downtown Srinagar every year after Eisha prayers during this night.—GK