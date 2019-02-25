Mirpurkhas faces problems

Divisional Headquarter Mirpurkhas the most varied city of Sindh has been facing various problems since long such as drinking water, sewerage system, education system and health and road infrastructure. Its population comprises 1.7m as per current census. First the residents of Mirpurkhas are facing an acute shortage of drinking water in different areas of the city such as Nai Para, Hirabad, Jamnadas colony, Mir colony, Gharibabad and others.

There is a lack of drinking water from time to time. Second important issue of the city is the traffic jams, due to traffic jams on the main roads and adjacent roads creates problems for motorists besides noise pollution. A number of anti-encroachment drives were launched by the authorities concerned in all areas but the situation never changed in the city. Third major issue of city is garbage and waste disposal system. A city of gardens and mangoes has now become a city of garbage. Most of the roads and streets of different localities of the city are heavily littered with garbage.

Patients in Mirpurkhas are not being provided with proper medical at the Civil Hospital, which is leading to a major health crisis in the area. Even though every year medicines are provided to the hospital according to its quota, patients are only given primary drugs for free, such as Disprin and Panadol, if they require other medications, they are told to go and buy it from private pharmacies outside the hospital. What happens to the rest of the medicines provided to the hospital is still unresolved. This hospital is Divisional Headquarters Hospital where a number of patients come from surrounding areas and mostly patients are very poor who cannot afford to buy expensive medicines.

M NASIR IQBAL

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp