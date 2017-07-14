Mirpur observes Kashmir Martyrs Day with due reverence and solemnity

Altaf hamid rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Speakers paid glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs at a special gathering held here Thursday to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives by the Kashmiri martyrs this day in 1931, with due solemnity and reverence.

The ceremony to mark the Kashmir Martyrs Day was held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee. It was presided over by Senior Vice Chairman of the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb and attended by officials of the NEOC including Ch. Rab Nawaz Tehsildar and and Ch, Muhammad Imran, Naib Tehsildar and Vice Chairmen of the committee.

Participants offered fateha for the Kashmiri martyrs besides praying for the early success of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

The Kashmir Martyrs day is observed every year at the both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs they gave this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar when large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison.

Addressing the special prayers meeting speakers including Sr. Vice Chairman NEOC Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Secy. General A. H. Rao, Deputy Chief of NEOC Ch. Rab Nawaz, President Joint Action Committee of AJK Traders Organisations and others said that the historic day of July 13, 1931 was in fact the day of advent of the Kashmiris ongoing struggle for the liberation of the motherland from the tyrannical dogra rule and later the clutches of the Indian imperialism.

They declared that the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyres since last 86 years will be all remembered. These sacrifices, speakers said, will be remembered all the time and will bear fruit in the near future.

The Kashmiri martyrs, speakers said, established the history and mile stone of the supreme sacrifices of lives for the nations who believed in living in freedom without the manacles of the India-like tyrannical forces. Speakers called upon the United Nations Organization to move for resolution of Kashmir issue under the spirit of its own resolutions.

Paying rich tributes to over 300 recently-martyred Kashmiris during last one year in the Indian occupied Kashmir since the martyrdom the young freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani , the operational commander of Hizb ul Mujahideen, who was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in occupied Kashmir valley on July 8 last year.