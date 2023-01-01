Mir Punjabi Mela left winter ‘Sunny’ in memories

Mir Punjabi Mela in Commemoration of Professor Ali Arshad Mir the Great Punjabi poet & Scholar chirped in winter & left everyone motivated towards the protection of his cultural dignity. Mir Punjabi Mela held in collaboration with different literary coteries at PILAC, Lahore.

This time MKP (Mazdoor Kisan Party )came in front to pay the tribute to the revolution intellect of Mir & Taimur Rehman’s Lal Band performed on both days of Mela. Mir Mela’s cultural menu was all about Mushaira, fiction reading & different literary sessions based on problems faced by the cultural dynamics of the Punjab. Furthermore, professor Ali Arshad Mir Literary award 2022 was given in different literary Categories i.e.

Dr. Musharraf Hussain Anjum (religious category), Dr Muhammad Ayub (Research), Baba Ghulam Hussain Nadeem Qadri (Poetry Nazam), Irfan Majeed (Translation), Sarwat Mohiyuddin (Poetess), Rai Muhammad Nasir Khan (Poet /Ghazal), Shahzad Aslam (Fiction), Dr. Amir Zaheer Bhatti (Travelogue), Hameed Razi(Novel)& Shahzad Shahid (Children Literature) While in recognition of his Services Jabbar Ghauri was bestowed with award too. Classic Kathak Dancer Nighat Chaudhary also performed in the Mela & spelled her magic. Sufi Music night was the last & memorable event of the Mela where renowned Singer Ali Imran Shaukat twinkled the eve with other performers like Aminah , Saad Ziaai & Bilal Khan.