Mir Punjabi Mela concludes at PILAC

The two-day Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23, organised in memory of renowned Punjabi poet Professor Ali Arshad Mir under the auspices of Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC), concluded here at Alhamra Cultural Complex, on Sunday.

The first day of Mela was attended by a large number of fans as well as lovers of knowledge, literature and mother tongue Punjabi.

On the first day of the fair, various seminars were held to highlight the importance of Punjabi language and literature and its historical context and the present education system.