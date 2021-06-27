Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passes away

Our Correspondent Quetta

Veteran Balochistan politician and former interim prime minister Justice (retd) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passed away in Quetta at the age of 92.

He breathed his last after remaining under treatment for a month at a Quetta hospital. A jurist, Khoso was a retired judge who previously served as the Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court, Hazar Khan Khoso, born on September 30, 1929, and had served as the caretaker Prime Minister from March 25, 2013 to June 5, 2013.

He also remained Governor of Balochistan

His funeral prayers will be offered in his native town Katbar Sharif in Lahri.

In March 2013, the Election Commission of Pakistan had selected Hazar Khan Khoso as the interim prime minister after a parliamentary committee and rival parties failed to agree on a candidate.

A venerated officer, bearing a reputation of honesty, Mir Hazar Khan Khoso hailed from Goth Azam Khan Khoso in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan.

His first political appointment came as the Acting Governor of Balochistan – an office he kept for three months after the death of Governor Muhammad Musa, who served as the 10th governor of the province from December 17, 1985 to March 12, 1991.

As a judicial officer, Khoso had never indulged in any controversy and kept himself away from politics and while being a judge in the superior courts.