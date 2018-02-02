Mir Hazar Bijarani, wife found dead

Both received gun-shots; PM Abbasi, Zardari, Bilawal and political leaders condole sad demise; PPP announces three-day of mourning

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife, former MPA Fariha Razzaq, were found shot dead in their home in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the bodies were found in a bedroom, with the door locked. However, Counter-Terrorism Department official, Raja Umar Khattab says that the bodies were found in the study.

Bijrani’s body was found lying on a sofa in a small study room while a pistol was lying at his feet, Khattab said, adding that Fariha’s body was found lying on the floor near the room’s door. Fariha was Bijrani’s second wife, and the couple had married in 2010.

Earlier in the day, the Bijarani family had con firmed the PPP minister’s death. Police officials reached the site and said that the case was being investigated from all possible angles. A post-mortem examination was performed on the couple’s bodies at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, Fariha sustained three bullet wounds on her head, abdomen and leg while Bijarani received single bullet on his head. The doctors retrieved one of the bullets from Fariha’s abdomen and handed it over to police for investigation.

Khattab told media that four bullets were mis fired from a 30-bore pistol, which belonged to the minister, while one bullet was found stuck in the pistol. During their search of the room, police investigators collected two spent bullet casings.

Police guards posted outside the couple’s house told the investigators that they did not see anyone entering the home.

According to the CTD official, the guards said that they had heard the sound of quarrelling from inside the house followed by gunshots.

Sources within the police said earlier in the day that a caller on the Rescue 15 helpline told them that two bodies have been found at the Bijarani house.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked for a police report on the deaths to be shared with him. Members of Bijarani’s family and officials of the Pakistan People’s Party have confirmed that Bijarani and his wife were found dead at their home and had suffered gunshot wounds.

Soon after the incident was reported, a large number of law-enforcement personnel reached the residence and established a cordon around the premises. The senior police official also confirmed that the weapon had been recovered and added that the bodies were recovered from the study room adjacent to the bedroom.

“We cannot give an opinion regarding the case yet. We have our forensic team and senior officers present on site,” Khitab added.

Sindh IG A.D Khowaja, while visiting the premises, said the police has taken custody of CCTV camera recordings, however, he added that all the cameras were placed on the exterior of the premises.

The police also took three members of the domestic staff, including a woman into custody along with two police guards for investigation. Those taken into custody include Bijarani’s cook, driver and the driver’s wife, said sources.

Police said that staff informed the minister’s son, MNA Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani and he was the first to enter the room after entering the residence from its back door.

A medical board, headed by JPMC’s Dr Seemi Jamali, was formed to conduct a post-mortem on the bodies. Dr Jamali confirmed that the couple was brought dead to the hospital, with the provincial minister having suffered a single gunshot wound to the temple. She added that Bijarani’s wife was shot more than twice. The post-mortem of the minister and his wife was completed late on Thursday evening and Bijarani’s body was shifted to an Imambargah. Later it was flown to Sukkur where PPP leader Khursheed Shah received dead bodies.

Initial details from the post-mortem stated that while Bijarani suffered a single gunshot wound to the temple from close distance, his wife had suffered three gunshots; one to the head and two others on other parts of her body from some distance.

Family members, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior government and party officials reached the house after the incident.