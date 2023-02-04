Mir Ali Sher Qane’s tomb inaugurated

Khuda Bux Brohi Thatta.

Provincial Minister of Culture, Antiquities and Education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that Makli is a manifestation of complete history in the form of a cemetery of a nation and homeland, therefore Makli must be adopted in the same way so that where are many kings, elders and famous tombs of famous and well-known personalities like Mir Ali Sher Qane Thathavi, He said Qane was the author of Tuftah-e-Ikram, Makli-Nama, Essaye Al-Shuara and other 42 books.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the construction of the tomb (Chokundi) of the first historian, researcher and poet of Sindh, Mir Ali Sher Qane Thathvi He said that Makli is not a cemetery like the common cemeteries and cemeteries of the world,.