Mir Afzal sworn in as GB caretaker CM

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

The caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Mir Afzal, was sworn into office on Wednesday, a day after the regional government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) completed its term of five years.

The oath was administered by G-B Governor Pir Karam Ali Shah to Afzal in a ceremony held at the Governor House. Ex-chief minister Mehdi Shah, former G-B assembly speaker Wazir Baig, ex-lawmakers, members of the G-B Council as well as police and military personnel attended the ceremony.

Afzal became the second caretaker chief minister of G-B where the slot of CM and governor was first introduced in 2009 under Governance Order 2009.

Afzal, a retired DIG police, was one of the three candidates interviewed by federal minister for G-B and Kashmir affairs Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad. His notification was issued on Tuesday by the G-B council secretariat under Article 48-A (2) of Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018.

According to the notification, the caretaker chief minister was appointed after consultation with the incumbent G-B CM and leader of Opposition in the outgoing G-B Legislative Assembly.