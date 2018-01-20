Minors under assault

AS dastardly and brutal murder of 8-year-girl Zainab is still reverberating, there are unending reports of similar gruesome incidents in some other parts of the country. Asma, four, was raped before being strangled to death in Mardan, a school guard in Karachi allegedly tried to molest a child and according to reports a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by paternal uncle in Ramzan Gabol Goth near Sachal area of Karachi. And Police on Thursday arrested an alleged child molester who purportedly subjected a seven-year-old boy to sexual abuse in the Jamia Masjid area of Kahuta city in the Rawalpindi district.

These are some of the cases that have caught attention of the vigilant media and there are reasons to believe that many more cases go unreported in different areas of the country. We have been emphasising in these columns that this is a vice and crime, which must be dealt as such and there should be no politicking on such painful tragedies. However, most of the politicians and some sections of the media are merely focusing on Zainab case and ignoring plight of other families whose kids went through worst kind of brutalisation. Why to keep a lid on crimes happening in some areas and highlight those happening in some other areas? This means that we are callous and have no real concern for those who were molested and then mercilessly killed. The increasing incidents show that child abuse is becoming a serious issue and both the government and the society will have to take practical measures to stop it. Whereas it is job and responsibility of parents as well as teacher to properly educate kids, police and intelligence agencies have to exercise extra vigilance to nab mentally deranged persons who destroy life of minors and also their families. It is also job of the parliamentarians to look into loopholes in the relevant laws and the government should activate its administrative machinery to investigate such cases on a priority basis so that they are promptly punished by courts.

