Minority women playing significant role in Pakistan’s development: minister

LAHORE :Provincial Minister For Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu Tuesday said the Punjab government was committed to ending violence against women and negative social behaviour.”Women are 50 per cent of our population, who are offering valuable services in the development and prosperity of the country,” he added.The minister was talking to a delegation of members of provincial assembly’s minority women.He said women had a major role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. At present, he said a large number of women are working in every institution and the government was providing protection and opportunities for representation of women in every field. The delegation told the minister that under the global campaign by United Nations to eliminate violence against women, minority women are also performing vital role. Minority women were also taking part in the 16-day global campaign to eliminate violence against women.

Orignally published by APP