Minority law enforcement commission to provide equal rights

Staff Reporter

The provincial Minister HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that Christmas bring message of love, peace and brotherhood. He said that formation of minority law enforcement commission will ensure every minority’s rights as equal to other citizen. Ha said that CM Punjab Usman Buzdar has announced grant of 03 Crore on the eve of Christmas and 2.50 Crore for the scholarship of minority students across the province.

He expressed these views yesterday in different ceremonies at Pastory Institute Naqshband colony, saint marries cathedral Church Multan and District Jinnah Library Hall Khanewal to celebrate Christmas. The Minister said that on the eve of Christmas special arrangements for security purpose, lighting and cleanliness being ensured. He said that minorities will be beneficial from Minority Empowerment Package, work on progress for the quota of minorities in medical engineering universities and housing schemes.

He assured that PTI’s Government will eliminate any type of land grabbing in all churches of the province. On the occasion of inaugural ceremony of Green Pakistan at fort of Qasim Bagh, Talking to the media representatives Minister said that work on project of green Pakistan continued on war footing basis and hopefully target of 05 billion plants will be achieved.

He said that Government of the Punjab has assigned task to every district and all resources will be utilized to complete the given target. At the end of the ceremony, Minister also cut a cake to celebrate Christmas. DC Mudasar Riaz Malik, MPA Mahender Pal Singh, Bishop Levdarak Pal, Father Jamshed Albert Opi, Sarfraz Clement, Pastor Fahim Essa, Father Yaqub Farooq Opi and other were also present on this occasion.

