Minority empowerment package lauded

Ambedkar Society for South Asia on Tuesday organized an event to mark Holy festival. Provincial minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and people from various section of society attend the event.

Provincial Minister said 7 million grant has been given by Punjab Govt to Hindus for Holi while Rs6 crore has been allocated for minority communities.

The minister further said that the minority empowerment package of Punjab is a worth-following step for other provinces, under this package, gurdwaras, Hindu temples and churches will be repaired and necessary facilities will be provided at the religious places of minority communities.