Minority community demands dual rights for voting

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Representatives of political parties reaffirmed their commitment to protect the rights of religious minorities. They also pledged to work towards a Pakistan where all citizens would be treated equally, regardless of caste, creed or sect.

A Provincial Seminar on Enabling Environment for Minorities to Participate in Electoral and Political Processes” was held in which minority from Hindu; Christian demanded that an independent commission to investigate the atrocities taking place against them in different parts of the country.

The Seminar was organized by SPARC in support of Canada Fund for Local Initiative and Social Welfare Department government of Sindh.

Community Action Group members of Taluka Chamber and Jhando Mari District Tando Allahyar said although more recently, the Sindh government has introduced minority friendly laws, yet there is a need to educate local minority population on their rights, who otherwise remain largely ignorant of it.

This includes the Hindu Marriage Bill in Sindh and Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 that a large number of forced marriages of girls before the legal age of 18 years still held in the province.

Briefing on the occasion, Kashif Bajeer Regional Head Society for the Protection of the Rights of Children (SPARC) said that the over the course of many years, SPARC has identified some significant issues to be addressed to amplify the political voice of the minority communities.

He said that access to resources, social services and economic opportunities are all linked to proof of legal identity. A large percentage of Pakistan’s population lacks the country’s core legal identity document, the CNIC issued by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he added.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh for Social Welfare, Shamim Mumtaz said that PPP always raised the voice of minorities and marginalized communities of the country and made important legislation for protection of minorities.

“From Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto and now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP remained the champion and defender of minorities rights in the country.

She referred to recently nominated candidates for senate and added that PPP nominated Krishna Kolhi belonging to remote area of Thar and Anwer Lal Dean a Christian grass root activist from minority community.