The state religion in Pakistan is Islam, which is practiced by 96% of the population. Freedom of religion is guaranteed by the Pakistan constitution. The Pakistani constitution established a fundamental right in which all Pakistani citizens irrespective of Religions have equal rights. According to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in 2012, the population of registered religious minorities in Pakistan was as follows: Hindus: 1,414,527. Christians: 1,270,051. Ahmedies: 125,681.

Every citizen has the right to profess, practice his religion and manage its religious institutions. On the other hand, Muslim minorities in India are treated brutally plus the Muslims of Kashmir are being killed everyday that is quite dreadful and pathetic. Furthermore, they are tortured and are not allowed to perform their religious practices. And we should love and respect our country that we are blessed with a separate piece of land where we are free to lead our life. Only the Indian Muslim minorities know the real value of Pakistan. We should serve our country and become responsible citizens.

Dua Qasim

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp