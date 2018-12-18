Minorities to be given equal status in all fields: Aleem

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that all minorities including Christian would be given equal status in all fields and in new Pakistan there would be no discrimination on any basis.

He expressed these views on Monday while addressing cake cutting ceremony at Mian Mir Colony held in connection with Christmas. Bishop Yaqoob Paul, ex-MPAs Shoaib Siddiquee and Aajasam Sharif, PTI leaders Tahir Altaf and Pitras Sadiq were also present.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that in the new local bodies system in Punjab there would be reserved seats for minorities and they will be given active role in the coming days. He said that right from the creation of Pakistan minorities have always been at the forefront and their efforts in the national efforts were always commendable.

The Senior Minister said that minorities, especially Christian community sacrificed lives to safeguard the national boundaries while they also remained at the top position in health, education and other important sectors.

He also appreciated the contribution of Christians in the struggle of Imran Khan to bring change in the country and now in the PTI regime they would be given return for their efforts. Abdul

Aleem Khan greeted Christians on the eve of 25th December and assured them his all out cooperation. On this occasion, one minute silence was observed and special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Army Public School.

The Senior Minister also inaugurated CPM School at Mian Mir Colony and assured that efforts would continue to upgrade this area. He said that the past regime of nawaz league did nothing for education, health and important sectors and only selective developmental projects were started for commission purposes.

Aleem Khan inspected different sections of the school and said that new generation has basic right of getting modern education. He assured his full cooperation to solve the other problems being faced by the residents and said that work would be completed on priority basis.

People gave a warm welcome to Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and thanked him for getting personal interest to resolve their issues. Raja Shahzad of Labour Wing and Sarwar Sadiq also addressed and appreciated the efforts of Abdul Aleem Khan for Mian Mir area.—INP

